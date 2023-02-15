Warning to customers from Spire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -A scam alert! A warning tonight from Spire to YOU.

The company is moving quickly to head off what COULD be the beginning of a growing scam after a situation in Tuscaloosa.

The case happened last week, a situation in which a man found a home, knocked on a door and threatened the homeowner that he would disconnect her gas service.. if she didn’t pay up.

In the encounter a man claiming to be a Spire representative showed up in an orange vest with a credit card swiper and did a brazen thing, according to Aaron Schmidt.

“And basically threatened to disconnect their natural gas service unless they made a payment immediately,” said Spire media specialist Aaron Schmidt

Unfortunately, the homeowner fell for it, produced a credit card and made a payment. It was not a legitimate transaction.

“When in fact it was not. It was actually scam,” he said.

The homeowner eventually realized the scam and reported it to Spire. Its security team took over and reported the matter to the police. Meantime..

“We really want to try to get ahead of this thing,” he said.

Aaron Schmidt says it’s too early to know whether this is the beginning of a scam or for now an isolated incident. Spire leaders say their employees are always in uniform and would never to come to your home and demand payment for any bill on site.

“They have Spire vehicles and they do carry about badge, so if anyone ever had a question, they can ask the employee to produce identification or call us,” said Schmidt.

Still unclear is whether the scam victor ever got their money back, so moving forward; a warning from Spire; be on guard.

We reached out to Tuscaloosa police to get a status on the investigation and as of now that case remains under investigation.

