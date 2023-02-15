LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

UAB to spend about $500 million on renovations, new facilities

University leaders say investments will benefit the community
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve been on UAB’s campus lately, you might have noticed plenty of construction going on.

Nine new facilities are transforming the campus.

Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration for UAB, Dr. Brian Burnett, joked that the construction crane is the unofficial bird for UAB.

That’s because several new facilities and renovations are happening all over campus including an update to the Unity Park green space, seven new buildings and a new parking deck.

Dr. Burnett said a $76 million science and engineering complex is nearing completion and will be ready to welcome students this fall.

UAB also broke ground a nearly $157 million new inpatient rehabilitation facility that will replace the existing Spain Rehabilitation Center. That’s expected to open in 2025.

And a new $36 million parking deck will house 1,200 spaces that is going up next door to the new Cooper Green outpatient clinic.

That’s only a few of the new facilities in the works, but Dr. Burnett said these investments support UAB’s mission to serve the entire community and beyond.

“The research we do for not just our state, but our country… we have investments going that support all of those missions. It makes UAB a more competitive academic institution, it makes UAB a better clinical enterprise with our hospital and health system and these investments continue to partner with our community in very important ways,” Dr. Burnett explained.

Dr. Burnett said altogether, there’s about $500 million in projects underway at UAB with public, private, state, federal and local money funding these projects.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orie Shannon McDearmond.
Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home
Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
One person was injured at a Sunday night shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280.
Man arrested after shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Hwy. 280
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
Corey Broadnax
Montevallo murder suspect arrested in Birmingham

Latest News

Fultondale Police are working hard to make sure your kids are safe getting off the bus. They’re...
Fultondale Police crack down on school bus safety
Source: WBRC video
McWrights-Ferry Road extension a done deal in northern Tuscaloosa Co.
Corey Broadnax
Montevallo murder suspect arrested in Birmingham
House fire.
BFRS extinguishes house fire on Woodward Ave.