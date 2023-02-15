LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Million Peso Queso Dip

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ingredients:

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, minced

12 oz. shredded American cheese

4 oz. Shredded Pepper Jack

1 cup milk

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 medium tomato, diced

1 (4 oz) can green chilis

1/4 cup freshly chopped cilantro

Tortilla chips

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and jalapeno and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.

Add cheese, a handful at a time, stirring well between each batch. Slowly stir in milk and continue stirring until everything is melted together. Adjust heat as needed. You don’t want the pan to be too hot or your sauce will separate. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in tomatoes, green chilis and cilantro.

Serve with chips

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Haylie A. Streety has been identified as the victim.
Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
Police say 14-year-old Jacob Russ was killed while trying to break up a fight at a McDonald's...
Family mourns 14-year-old fatally shot outside McDonald’s

Latest News

Million Peso Queso Dip
Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Million Peso Queso Dip
Get Fit While You Sit program building hosts Valentine's Day Luncheon
Get Fit While You Sit program hosts Valentine's Day Luncheon
Diet and Nutrition Expert Explains Concerns Over Some Dark Chocolate Products
Diet and Nutrition Expert Explains Concerns Over Some Dark Chocolate Products
Biscuit Love: 2 biscuit ingredients
Grits & Gouda 2 Ingredient Biscuits Recipe