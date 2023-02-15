Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila: Million Peso Queso Dip

Ingredients:

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 jalapeno, minced

12 oz. shredded American cheese

4 oz. Shredded Pepper Jack

1 cup milk

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1 medium tomato, diced

1 (4 oz) can green chilis

1/4 cup freshly chopped cilantro

Tortilla chips

Directions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and jalapeno and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more.

Add cheese, a handful at a time, stirring well between each batch. Slowly stir in milk and continue stirring until everything is melted together. Adjust heat as needed. You don’t want the pan to be too hot or your sauce will separate. Season with salt and pepper. Stir in tomatoes, green chilis and cilantro.

Serve with chips

