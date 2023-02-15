Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of severe weather in Central Alabama, many school systems have changed their schedules for Thursday, February 16.
- Cullman City Schools: Closed
- Cullman County Schools: Virtual Learning Day
- Fayette County Schools: Virtual Learning Day
- Haleyville City Schools: Virtual Learning Day
- Jasper City Schools: Virtual Learning Day
- Lamar County Schools: Virtual Learning Day
- Marion County Schools: Virtual Learning Day
- Oneonta City Schools: Closing at 1 p.m.
- Walker County Schools: Virtual Learning Day
This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.
