Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of severe weather in Central Alabama, many school systems have changed their schedules for Thursday, February 16.

Cullman City Schools: Closed

Cullman County Schools: Virtual Learning Day

Fayette County Schools: Virtual Learning Day

Haleyville City Schools: Virtual Learning Day

Jasper City Schools: Virtual Learning Day

Lamar County Schools: Virtual Learning Day

Marion County Schools: Virtual Learning Day

Oneonta City Schools: Closing at 1 p.m.

Walker County Schools: Virtual Learning Day

This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.

