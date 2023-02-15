LawCall
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat

Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced a virtual learning day for Thursday, February 16.(wpta)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of severe weather in Central Alabama, many school systems have changed their schedules for Thursday, February 16.

  • Cullman City Schools: Closed
  • Cullman County Schools: Virtual Learning Day
  • Fayette County Schools: Virtual Learning Day
  • Haleyville City Schools: Virtual Learning Day
  • Jasper City Schools: Virtual Learning Day
  • Lamar County Schools: Virtual Learning Day
  • Marion County Schools: Virtual Learning Day
  • Oneonta City Schools: Closing at 1 p.m.
  • Walker County Schools: Virtual Learning Day

This story will be updated as new school closings are announced.

