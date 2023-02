BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

One man was shot and killed in the 900 block of 4th Court West around 11 p.m. February 14.

Homicide Investigation | 900 block of 4th Court West pic.twitter.com/OsxJaWow5e — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) February 15, 2023

No one is in custody.

