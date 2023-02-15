Leeds man struck by vehicle on I-20 in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Leeds man has died after being hit by a vehicle around 3:05 a.m. on February 15.

The accident happened while the 54-year-old was walking on Interstate 20 East at the Interstate 459 interchange in Irondale.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

