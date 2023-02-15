LawCall
The inside scoop on Auburn University baseball for the 2023 season with Nate LaRue

By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Auburn University baseball team throws out the first pitch of the season Friday against Indiana at home. Tigers catcher Nate LaRue joined us on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon to preview the season and give us some insight on his team, the Movie “Hoosiers,” and his love for Mardi Gras, since he is from Mobile.

The Tigers fresh off a trip to Omaha last season and the College World Series have some high hopes for this season.

Auburn opens up the season at home against the Hoosiers playing single games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Plainsmen Park.

