Grants given to support domestic violence shelters in Alabama

Agencies that assist domestic violence victims received funding through Alabama’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund, as announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday.(Billy Pope | Office of Governor Kay Ivey)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Agencies that assist domestic violence victims received funding through Alabama’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund, as announced by Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday.

The fund is managed by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs and will be issued on a quarterly basis to the agencies. Several factors determine which agencies receive funding, including service area population and the number of times domestic violence incidents happen in those areas.

Nearly $2 million was distributed from the trust fund in the 2022.

“Domestic violence damages lives and destroys families. It unfortunately occurs in every segment of society,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “I commend these shelter organizations for the professional assistance they provide to victims across Alabama. These funds will be used to help victims flee volatile situations and find refuge and security in those shelters.”

The following agencies will receive funding:

  • Safeplace Inc. – Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Marion and Winston counties.
  • AshaKiran Inc. – Madison County.
  • Crisis Services of North Alabama- Jackson, Madison and Morgan counties.
  • Domestic Violence Crisis Services – Cherokee, DeKalb and Marshall counties.
  • Victim Services Cullman Inc. – Cullman County.
  • Family Resource Center of Northwest Alabama – Walker County.
  • Second Chance Inc. – Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne, Etowah, Randolph and Talladega counties.
  • YWCA of Central Alabama -Blount, St. Clair and Jefferson counties.
  • SAN Inc. (Turning Point) – Bibb, Fayette, Hale, Lamar, Pickens and Tuscaloosa counties.
  • SafeHouse of Shelby County- Chilton, Coosa and Shelby counties.
  • Domestic Violence Intervention Center – Chambers, Lee, Macon, Randolph and Tallapoosa counties.
  • Selma and Blackbelt Regional Abuse Sanctuary Inc. – Dallas, Greene, Marengo, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties.
  • Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center)- Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.
  • The House of Ruth – Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.
  • Penelope House – Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.
  • Baldwin Family Violence Shelter (The Lighthouse) – Baldwin, Conecuh, Escambia and Monroe counties.

