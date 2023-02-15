Fultondale Police crack down on school bus safety

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Fultondale Police are working hard to make sure your kids are safe getting off the bus.

They’re driving along routes making sure drivers aren’t blowing through stop signs and crossing arms.

Fultondale’s police chief said drivers tend to be on their best behaviors when they see police monitoring school busses, but not so much when they’re not around.

That’s why they’re patrolling bus routes in unmarked vehicles to catch you if you’re not following the rules of the road.

“It really concerned me because if we can’t take the time out to stop and let the kids get on the bus properly… I felt like it was something that we need to do here in Fultondale.”

Chief Marcel Walker is taking matters into his own hands driving along school bus routes in an unmarked car looking for drivers who aren’t following school bus safety.

He said it’s a huge problem, not only in Fultondale, but surrounding communities as well.

“Sometimes kids might see something, and they might dart out in front of the bus. You never know what a kid might do. So, it’s our job to stop,” Chief Walker explained.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the majority school bus-related injuries and fatalities don’t actually happen on the bus, but outside it when drivers fail to stop for the flashing red lights, extended stop signs, and crossing arms.

Chief Walker caught a couple of violators Tuesday morning.

“So, I just gave two warnings this morning. Next time, it will be tickets,” Chief Walker warned.

Tickets that will cost you $150 or more—a hefty penalty that’s easily avoided.

“And you have to appear in court, you know, explain to the judge why you went around the school bus. If you see a school bus, you need to stop. If you’re not, we will be there to enforce the law,” Chief Walker said.

The chief added that bus drivers are constantly complaining about drivers not stopping and going around stopped school busses.

Chief Walker said that’s why officers will continue patrolling bus routes in unmarked vehicles indefinitely.

