First Alert for scattered showers and storms Wednesday; FAWD Thursday for the threat for severe storms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are starting this Wednesday morning with widespread clouds and scattered showers on First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar. Showers are pushing off to the east-northeast this morning. I would plan for wet roadways, so be careful driving during your morning commute. The good news is that we aren’t seeing any thunderstorms and severe weather is unlikely for the morning and early afternoon hours. Temperatures are very warm with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy to overcast sky today with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Our best chance for rain will likely occur before 6 PM. By this afternoon, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly along and north of I-20. Rain/storms that develop this afternoon and evening will move to the north towards Tennessee. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal risk - threat level 1 out of 5 - for far northwest Alabama later today. The severe threat is very low, but we can’t rule out a strong storm in parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette counties capable of producing strong winds and large hail. The greatest severe threat will remain to our west this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain spring-like once again with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will continue from the southeast at 5-10 mph. By 7-8 PM, most of the rain and storms will likely remain to our north and west. Temperatures are forecast to remain in the 60s with a cloudy sky. We will have to watch for an isolated strong or severe storm overnight in far northwest Alabama. I think most of the rain and storms will remain to our northwest. If a storm randomly develops, we could see a small chance for a strong or severe storm in parts of Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Marion, Lamar, Fayette, and Winston counties.

First Alert Weather Day Declared for Thursday: We have declared tomorrow (2/16/2023) a First Alert Weather Day for the potential to see strong and severe thunderstorms. We believe the threat will ramp up around noon in eastern Mississippi and west Alabama and spread to the east during the afternoon and evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting an enhanced risk (orange) - threat level 3 out of 5 - for areas along and west of I-65. Areas in the enhanced risk could see damaging winds up to 70 mph, tornadoes, and large hail. The ingredients could be high enough to support a few strong tornadoes - EF-2 + in parts of west Alabama. The rest of Central Alabama is under a slight risk (yellow) - threat level 2 out of 5. The main impacts will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. We believe the threat for severe weather will begin at Noon and come to an end around 10 PM Thursday night. Please make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings tomorrow if they are issued. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will come from the southwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20-25 mph. The morning hours could start out dry with a few showers, but storms chances will likely ramp up in the afternoon and evening hours. I would plan for a nasty evening commute thanks to numerous storms capable of producing heavy rainfall. If you can avoid driving on the roads tomorrow evening between 3-8 PM, I would highly recommend it. If not, please be careful and monitor the weather closely. Rainfall totals will likely add up around 1-2 inches across most of Central Alabama.

Colder Air Returns Friday: Most of the models show the rain moving out of Central Alabama before sunrise Friday morning. We will likely start out the day mostly cloudy and chilly with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We are forecasting a mostly to partly cloudy sky Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. It’ll likely be breezy at times Friday afternoon with northerly winds at 10-20 mph. When you factor in the wind, it’ll likely feel several degrees colder. You’ll definitely need the jacket and sweater on Friday. If you have any Friday evening plans, bundle up! Temperatures will likely cool into the 30s after 8 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking nice and quiet. We’ll start Saturday morning off with freezing temperatures. Most of us will end up in the mid to upper 20s. Make sure you bring your pets inside Friday evening before it gets really cold. Saturday will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy at times, but we’ll remain dry. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 50s. Sunday morning is forecast to start out dry with temperatures in the mid 30s. With southerly winds returning, we are forecasting warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon with most of us in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will likely end up partly cloudy.

Warm and Wet Next Week: Looking ahead, we are forecasting temperatures to remain above average for next week. We could see high temperatures soar into the 70s with lows in the 40s/50s next Monday through Thursday. Another disturbance is forecast to impact the Southeast next week giving us additional chances for rain and storms. We could see rain return Monday evening into Tuesday. Our best chance for storms next week may not occur until Wednesday. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe and wonderful Wednesday-

