Federal Trade Commission reveals top lies told by romance scammers

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On this Valentine’s Day, scammers are more than likely pulling on the heart strings of people trying to take advantage of them.

Here’s a look at romance scammers favorites lies by the numbers according to the Federal Trade Commission from the agency’s Consumer Sentinel Network:

  • “I or someone close to me is sick, hurt, or in jail” – 24%
  • “I can teach you how to invest” – 18%
  • “I’m in the military far away”- 18%
  • “I need help with an important delivery” – 18%
  • “We’ve never met, but let’s talk about marriage” – 12%
  • “I’m on an oil rig or ship” – 6%
  • “I’ve come into some money or gold” – 3%

The FTC says these type romance scam lies cost 70,000 consumers $1.3 billion in 2002.

A few years ago, we spoke with the FBI about the growing problem of romance scams in Alabama. We’re told scammers are getting more sophisticated and they’re willing to wait as long as possible and do whatever it takes to get their hands on your money.

“These fraudsters are literally willing to spend years cultivating a relationship if they feel like the financial gain is going to be there in the end,” Scott Pierre, FBI Supervisory Special Agent said.

The FTC says sextortion is a growing tactic used by romance scammers where they convince you to send explicit photos and then threaten to share those photos online if you don’t pay up.

You can learn more about these scams and what to watch out for so you don’t end up heartbroken and broke, here.

