LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Fathers, brothers, uncles, granddads show up at Birmingham’s West End Academy for ‘Men Can Read’ program

(MGN)
By Sarah Verser
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In What’s Right With Our Schools, fathers, brothers, uncles, and granddads showed up at Birmingham’s West End Academy for their “Men Can Read” program.

The program started last year when a teacher came up with the idea to motivate her young students to love books and to read.

Principal Dr. Chandra Watkins says, “For us, you have a lot of absent parents, moms and dads - more so in the black community it’s absent dads, so we want to make sure we are able to present them in front of their children.”

This isn’t a one time deal. Just last month, nearly 200 men showed up for another event - “Donuts for Dads.”

Robert Ervin says it feels good to be included. “There were people before that were not really comfortable talking to dads and granddads, and things, so I am glad a concerted effort is made to integrate the fathers,” Ervin said. “Not everyone necessarily believes that we are there and care for our children. I think we need to show up and show everyone that men of color - we do show up and we do love our children.”

Watkins says her staff wants to embrace all the stakeholders in the community so students know a variety of people are supporting them. Watkins says they invited women to show up next month for “Muffins With Moms.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
Haylie A. Streety has been identified as the victim.
Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death

Latest News

Former WBRC meteorologist, digital manager Dennis Washington passed away
Former WBRC meteorologist, digital manager Dennis Washington passed away
Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school...
Many school systems make schedule changes ahead of Thursday’s severe weather threat
Source: WBRC video
Youth in Service Awards to help students build their future toward a path of success
A person in an SUV was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on I-65 SB.
1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.