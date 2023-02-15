LawCall
Art Exhibit Opening: History of Birmingham Rock & Roll

Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit
Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit(Craig Legg)
By Hannah Crowe
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham native Craig Legg joins East Village Arts (EVA) to present ‘History of Birmingham Rock & Roll,’ a visual art show which documents rock & roll activity in the magic city from the 1950′s to current times.

Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit: Karnival Season
Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit: Karnival Season(Craig Legg)

With more than 300 paintings, this exhibit focuses on the latest collection of Legg’s Trading Card Series. Pictured in his works are musicians, bands, venues, radio hosts, and more.

Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit: Sam Dees
Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit: Sam Dees(Craig Legg)

Legg grew up in Homewood, AL during the 1960′s and enjoyed listening to rock & roll on Birmingham’s AM radio stations. Applying his passion to a career, he began organizing gigs and self-publishing books before turning to the world of painting in 2013.

Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit: Telluride
Craig Legg's History of Birmingham Rock & Roll Exhibit: Telluride(Craig Legg)

Stop by the gallery on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to see Legg’s works for yourself. This event will conclude in March.

