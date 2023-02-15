LawCall
Alabaster holding public hearing for 1% sales tax increase

The City of Alabaster is growing, and several projects are underway to support this expansion.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabaster City Council will hold a public hearing during the Feb. 27 City Council meeting to discuss a one cent sales tax increase.

This increase in to fund upgrades for Alabaster residents according to the city. These developments include a new community recreation center, a new library and public safety enhancements.

The current sales tax rate is 9%. The penny increase will fund what the City of Alabaster is calling the Alabaster Fast Forward program.

The full list of major projects in the program can be seen in the Facebook post from the city below.

The Alabaster City Council will hold a public hearing during its Feb. 27 meeting at 7 p.m. to consider enacting an...

Posted by City of Alabaster, Alabama on Monday, February 13, 2023

