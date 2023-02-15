African Jerk Chicken
Published: Feb. 15, 2023
Ingredients:
Chicken Leg Quarters
Jerk Seasoning powder
Jerk sauce seasoning
Browning sauce
Instructions:
Put 1 bag of leg quarters in a baking pan
Put 4 Ounce of Jerk Sauce
Put 3 ounce of Jerk seasoning poder
Put 3 Ounce of of Browning sauce
Mix everything well together
Cover with a foil
Bake for 50 minutes on 400 degrees
Remove Stir the chicken slowly and check if it’s done. If it’s done put back the Chicken for 15 more minutes uncovered
Remove the chicken, stir it up well.
Serve with any kind of rice and any other 2nd preferred side
