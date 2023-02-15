African Jerk Chicken

Ingredients:

Chicken Leg Quarters

Jerk Seasoning powder

Jerk sauce seasoning

Browning sauce

Instructions:

Put 1 bag of leg quarters in a baking pan

Put 4 Ounce of Jerk Sauce

Put 3 ounce of Jerk seasoning poder

Put 3 Ounce of of Browning sauce

Mix everything well together

Cover with a foil

Bake for 50 minutes on 400 degrees

Remove Stir the chicken slowly and check if it’s done. If it’s done put back the Chicken for 15 more minutes uncovered

Remove the chicken, stir it up well.

Serve with any kind of rice and any other 2nd preferred side

