1 killed in crash on I-65 SB in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The driver of an SUV died Wednesday morning after a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

The accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on I-65 SB near the Mount Olive Road exit. Two southbound lanes are blocked.

Authorities say the SUV ended up under the SUV. No other injuries have been reported.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene investigating.

