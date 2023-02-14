Tuscaloosa Co. voters consider property tax increase for schools Tuesday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A county-wide vote February 14 will determine what the future of the Tuscaloosa County School System looks like.

Voters will consider a 3 mill property tax increase and a 5 mill property tax increase for a total of 8 mills. Tuscaloosa County Schools Superintendent Keri Johnson said if the vote passes, they’ll be able to hire more school resource officers, address problems with aging buildings more quickly and expand Pre-K. She called school security their top priority unrelated to construction projects.

There are 35 schools in the Tuscaloosa County System, but there only eleven School Resource Officers to protect them. “We’re very blessed to have received funding from the county commission for over half the SRO’s that we have. But it’s not sustainable for them to go forward and fund all of our SRO’s,” Dr. Johnson told WBRC.

Property taxes for county residents are the lowest in the state at 10 mills. If the property tax vote passes, it would raise that to 18 mills and bring in $15 million a year that would go to the county school system.

