Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Pell City woman.

Haylie A. Streety, 30, died at UAB after the SUV she was driving left the road, hit a ditch and then a tree. Streety was not using a seat belt, according to Troopers.

The crash happened on U.S. 231 near the 222 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Pell City.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.