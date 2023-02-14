LawCall
Pell City woman killed in single-vehicle crash

Haylie A. Streety has been identified as the victim.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a Pell City woman.

Haylie A. Streety, 30, died at UAB after the SUV she was driving left the road, hit a ditch and then a tree. Streety was not using a seat belt, according to Troopers.

The crash happened on U.S. 231 near the 222 mile marker, approximately three miles north of Pell City.


