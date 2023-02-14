LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Nissan recall: Air bag can knock steering wheel emblem loose

Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.
Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 463,000 older vehicles because the emblem on the steering wheel can come loose when the air bag is deployed and injure drivers.

The recall mainly in North America covers certain Frontier small pickups, Titan large pickups and Xterra, Pathfinder and Armada SUVs from 2008 through 2011. Also included are Quest minivans from 2008 and 2009, as well as about 11,000 parts used for service.

Nissan says it has four reports alleging injuries due to the problem.

The company hasn’t developed a repair yet. Customers will get an interim letter in early April, followed by a letter telling them when to go to a dealer for service.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orie Shannon McDearmond.
Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home
Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
One person was injured at a Sunday night shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280.
Man arrested after shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Hwy. 280
Source: WBRC video
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
Corey Broadnax
Montevallo murder suspect arrested in Birmingham

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
A Walker Co. mother suing the sheriff after her son dies while in custody
Fultondale Police are working hard to make sure your kids are safe getting off the bus. They’re...
Fultondale Police crack down on school bus safety
A shelter-in-place has been called following a crash and hazmat spill on Interstate 10 between...
Truck that crashed on interstate in Arizona leaking nitric acid
A deacon of a church, 31-year-old Jonathan High, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison.
Church helper gets 22-year sentence for filming underage boys using restroom
Pepsi is bringing back Peeps-flavored soda to celebrate the spring.
Pepsi to bring Peeps-flavored soda to store shelves this spring