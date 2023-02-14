LawCall
New proposed redevelopment plans for Homewood EconoLodge Motel.

Proposal for mixed use development in Homewood
By Brittany Dionne
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - It was standing room only at a meeting Monday night in West Homewood to discuss plans for redeveloping the EconoLodge Motel.

WBRC attended that meeting at Seeds Coffee.

The developer told WBRC the project was in its early stages but they planned to finalize the purchase of the EconoLodge Motel in April 2023.

Tom walker president of village creek development says the proposed plan is to create a mixed-use community that includes 12,500 retail space. Walker said they would demolish the motel and the Cobb Street Dental office property off of Oxmoor Road.

It’ll include two restaurants, according to Walker, along with rentable townhomes, and expanded parking and sidewalks.

The large project will also have a green space.

The majority of community concerns were about parking, traffic, and the impact the rentals will have on Homewood school capacities due to an influx of students.

“This is something we’re going to have to make sure we are comfortable with and frankly if we have to redesign this area to accommodate more parking, that’s something we’re willing to do,” Walker answered to concerns about parking.

Walker said he was in contact with Homewood City Schools superintendent, Justin Hefner, about schools and the consulting firm he was working with did not foresee any major impacts to school capacity based on their research of similar homes in surrounding areas.

Walker encouraged community members to reach out to the district with any additional questions.

Walker said the project had been submitted to the city’s planning committee and would go through an approval process before they could move forward. They expected a decision in April.

If approved, Walker said demolition could begin as early as June 2023.

The full project is expected to be completed in Fall of 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

