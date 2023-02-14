Hiring event gets underway Tuesday in Eutaw

EUTAW, Ala. (WBRC) - A hiring event starts February 14 in West Alabama. West Alabama Works and the City of Eutaw are coming together to help people who are looking for a job.

The event, which is free and open to the public, is happening at the Robert H. Young Community Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. That’s the former Carver Middle School at 720 Greensboro Avenue.

Companies that will be at the hiring event include DCH Health System, Greene County Health System and Buffalo Rock.

The hiring event comes more than a week after Greenetrack closed after decades in business.

