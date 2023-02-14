Healthy cooking class at Jefferson State: Red Salad

Red Salad

Yield: 15 portions

Ingredients:

8 fl. oz white balsamic vinegar

1/2 fl. oz light agave syrup

1 lb cooked and peeled red beets

8 oz red grapes

4 oz thinly slicked red onions

4 fl. oz extra virgin olive oil

1/4 oz opal basil chiffonade

1/2 tsp kosher salt

pinch freshly ground black pepper

8 oz fresh blueberries

7 oz fresh goat cheese, crumbled (optional)

Directions:

1. Combine the balsamic vinegar and agave syrup in a small saucepan and simmer over low heart to yield 4 fl oz of reduced syrup. Remove from heat and cool to room temperature.

2. Cut the beets into medium dice. Cut the red grapes in half lengthwise. Thinly slice the red onions.

3. In a small bowl, combine the vinegar-agave reduction with the oil. Add the opal basil, salt, and pepper, Set the dressing aside.

4. In a large bowl, combine the cut beets, grapes, blueberries, and red onion. Dress the salad and toss to thoroughly combine. Serve 3 oz. of the salad per portion, topped with 1/2 oz of the crumbles goat cheese, if desired.

