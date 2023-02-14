Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CDC officials are warning you about a highly contagious virus spreading around the country.

The virus is called “norovirus” and it can spread like wildfire. They are seeing it all over the country right now.

UAB officials tell WBRC that they are seeing cases pop up in Alabama, but it’s hard to tell how much is out there right now, because the virus comes quickly and leaves quickly.

Norovirus causes vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. UAB’s Dr. Rachael Lee said it is often confused with food poisoning. She said Norovirus particles often spread through your food and there’s no way to tell if your meal is infected or not.

“You think about Salmonella and Shigella, but Norovirus, in and of itself, loves to spread through food,” Dr. Lee said. “There is no way to tell. It doesn’t have a foul smell or foul taste. It can just unfortunately happen where the food can be contaminated and really that is coming from somebody, a food handler maybe having it, and then they are touching that food.”

Lee said you can also catch it by being close to someone infected or from children at school or daycare.

“If you have children at home and they’re vomiting, having diarrhea, and you’re taking care of them, you can definitely catch that,” Lee said. “It can spread like wildfire, very quickly.”

Dr. Lee said washing your hands with soap and water, not hand sanitizer, is the best way to prevent catching it. She said symptoms usually appear after around 12 hours, sometimes 24 hours. Lee said the virus is usually gone after 48 hours.

“Anywhere from 12 hours after your exposure to somewhere around 48, you start showing symptoms,” Lee said. “Those symptoms can be nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. We love to call it stomach flu, because I think we can relate to that. If you say you had the stomach flu, that means you were having nausea, vomiting, diarrhea. That is how it’s gotten its name over the years, but it’s separate from influenza, which causes respiratory illness.”

Lee said most people are able to recover from the virus at home, but it can easily dehydrate you, so she said it is important to drink a lot of water and see a doctor if you need fluids.

