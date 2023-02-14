Grits & Gouda 2 Ingredient Biscuits Recipe

Ingredients:

2 cups self-rising flour

1 1/4 cups heavy whipping cream (+ 1 tbs if needed)

OPTIONAL: 2-3 tbs melted butter/extra whipping cream to brush tops

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450° Stir together flour and whipping cream in a medium size bowl just until flour is moistened with whipping cream.

Add an additional 1 to 2 tablespoons whipping cream, if needed to absorb flour. Spoon it out onto a lightly floured counter.

Gently press pieces of dough together to form a loose ball. Sprinkle with a tiny bit of flour and using fingertips press dough halfway flat. Take one side and bring it up and over to the edge of the other side and gently press halfway down. Turn the dough a quarter of a turn and repeat procedure twice.

Press the top down until it is 3/4- inch tall. Using a 2 1/2-inch circle cookie cutter, cut out 4 biscuits and place in a lightly greased 8-inch cast iron skillet or cake pan. Press together and pat down again and cut 2 more; place in the pan. Be sure they are slightly touching each other.

For golden tops, brush 1 to 2 tablespoons melted butter or heavy whipping cream over the tops. This is not necessary, but added yum factor. Bake for 15 minutes or until tops are golden brown.

