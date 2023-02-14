First Alert for a mostly dry and warm Valentine’s Day; Showers return tonight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Valentine’s Day! You’ll need to grab a warm jacket this morning as temperatures have cooled into the upper 30s and lower 40s across most of Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. We are watching our next system developing to the west that will bring in extra clouds across Central Alabama today. A few light showers are occurring in parts of Mississippi this morning, but most of this rain will stay to our west this afternoon. We are looking at a mostly dry Valentine’s Day. I would plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are light this morning, but they will likely increase this afternoon and evening from the southeast at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. A wind advisory has been issued for north Alabama including Cullman County starting at 3 PM today and expiring at 6 AM Wednesday for sustained winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. I think most of Central Alabama will remain below wind advisory criteria today. It might be a good idea to secure outdoor furniture and trash cans this afternoon before the gusty winds move in. We will hold on to a 20% chance for isolated showers this evening for parts of Northwest Alabama. Scattered showers probably won’t move into Central Alabama until tonight or tomorrow morning. If you are planning on having a Valentine’s Day dinner with your significant other, I would plan for mostly dry conditions with temperatures in the mid 60s at 6-8 PM.

Scattered Showers and Storms Possible Wednesday: A cold front will likely stall across Central Alabama tomorrow producing scattered showers and thunderstorms at any point during the day. We will likely start tomorrow morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Showers will be possible Wednesday morning, so make sure you watch Good Day Alabama tomorrow for radar updates. We will hold on to a 50-60% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms tomorrow. A marginal risk- threat level one out of five- has been issued for far northwest Alabama Wednesday. A strong storm or two can’t be ruled out tomorrow afternoon and evening for parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, and Fayette counties. If we see any strong storms, the main threat will likely be damaging winds or large hail. The greatest severe threat will remain to our west tomorrow in parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Louisiana. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the threat for strong and severe storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a slight risk -threat level 2 out of 5- for all of Central Alabama. The main threat will be damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. We believe the greatest chance for severe weather will likely occur in the afternoon and evening hours. We just want you to be weather aware and have multiple ways to receive critical weather information. We are forecasting temperatures to start out in the lower 60s Thursday morning with a few showers or storms possible. Rain chances ramp up late in the day with a mostly cloudy to overcast sky with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rainfall totals through Thursday night will likely add up to around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama. Storms should push out of Central Alabama late Thursday night with most of us drying out Friday morning.

The main threat will be damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes. (WBRC)

Colder Temperatures Friday: We will likely start Friday morning off mostly cloudy with temperatures dropping into the 40s and 30s. A few showers will be possible in east Alabama before 7 AM, but we will likely stay dry during the daylight hours. Friday will end up breezy and chilly with highs in the mid to upper 40s. We’ll likely see a mostly sunny sky Friday afternoon with northerly winds at 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. If you have any evening plans Friday night, you’ll want to bundle up as temperatures quickly drop into the 30s.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend is looking nice and dry. We do want to give you a first alert for freezing temperatures Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely drop into the mid to upper 20s. Please make sure you bring your pets inside Friday evening so they can stay warm. Saturday afternoon will likely end up partly to mostly cloudy as high, upper-level clouds move into the area. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the mid 50s. Sunday will end up dry and slightly warmer with morning temperatures in the mid 30s. High temperatures Sunday afternoon are forecast to warm into the low to mid 60s. Next week is looking very warm with rain and storm chances returning next Tuesday into Wednesday. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.Have a safe Tuesday-

