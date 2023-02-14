Chicken Sludge to blame for recent Morris stench?

MORRIS, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Morris you have likely already smelled a stench. One city council man says chicken sludge was used months ago by a land owner in an effort to fertilize the property.

For now the smell has subsided, and residents pray the smell does not return. However, many were not even aware what caused the stench. Several say it was so powerful on their property, they thought it had to be coming from their homes.

“It was bad. I thought it was a septic tank, my wife thought it could be ours,” said Morris resident Charles Barr.

Barr and his wife were far from the only ones seeking answers. The smell was so strong that some thought it may be tied to the Moody landfill fire over 25 miles away.

“My husband told me there is a landfill on fire and I said where? He said Moody. In Moody? How we getting it from Moody. He said I don’t know, but it was happening at the same time,” said Morris Resident Vickie Smith.

With concern growing, City councilman McKay Lyvers decided to check out the smell himself.

“My daughter, when I got the phone call, she and I jumped in the car rode down the road. We rolled the windows down and we started gagging. It was pretty horrible. I just don’t believe this is an operation that needs to be occurring this close to a city,” said Councilman Lyvers.

That is why he is recommending the Alabama Department of Environmental Management consider a series of regulation changes. Designed both to limit the impact of smells like this on residents, and to notify local authorities prior to their application so they have answers if someone calls with questions.

“One of my requests is just kind of take a little bit more consideration in to the local based on potentially population density and also the route traveled I think is important to note. Secondly just kind of requiring also a little bit of additional notification to any local government entities.”

Councilman Lyvers hopes ADEM makes some changes and is encouraged by some of the conversations he has participated in so far.

He was also told by an ADEM official that there are designated seasons for this, and the next use could be as early spring.

