Blount Co. Sheriff’s Department brining back county rodeo to help with loss of pistol permit revenue

BLOUNT CO., Ala. (WBRC) - After bringing in thousands of dollars last spring, the Blount County Sheriff’s Department is bringing back their rodeo for the second year to help make up for what they say is a big loss in revenue from pistol permits.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said they have been seeing a huge decline in pistol permit revenue ever since the bill was approved, but now that the law is in effect, he said those sales are dwindling. Moon said the department needs to earn more money at this year’s rodeo, but he is confident.

“We are going to have to supplement all of our needs through the funds we bring in,” Moon said.

Blount County Sheriff’s Department used to bring in anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000 a year in pistol permit revenue, but now, most Alabama gun owners don’t need a permit and department funds are depleting.

“I checked the balance of our pistol permit account last week and it was somewhere around $30,000,” Moon said. “That’s why we are doing the rodeo.”

Sheriff Mark Moon said the first rodeo sold out and brought in thousands, helping the department buy things they used to buy with pistol permit money, like a new squad car, tasers and deputy training.

“Overall, between $75,000 and $80,000,” Moon said. “That was a really good start. I set a goal last year of $100,000 and we fell a little short, but some of the things we are doing this year, I think we will reach that mark.”

Moon said the county got more local sponsors this year and are adding in a rodeo for kids with special needs.

“A small little rodeo show for them,” Moon said. “Then, we will allow them to come on the floor for a petting zoo and a mock steer to rope.”

The rodeo is set for April 14 and 15, but Moon said they are still working on opening up tickets for sale.

He will keep it updated on his Facebook page and he said when they do open ticket sales, you need to get yours quickly.

“Everything in the world has gone up,” he said. “But, we are hoping to keep our ticket prices the same. There is limited seating. I mean we had people standing all over the place last year, but we want to make it a fun safe event for everybody.”

Governor Kay Ivy opened up grant money for all sheriff’s departments earlier this month. Sheriff Moon said they got approved for a grant from the state, but the dollar amount they were awarded is not enough. He said legislators need to offer more grant funding to departments next year to help keep them afloat.

