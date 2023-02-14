BFRS extinguishes house fire on Woodward Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire in the 6000 block of Woodward Avenue on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 4:18 p.m.

BFRS says fire was showing upon arrival. Crews contained the fire within 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is under investigation.

House fire. (Source: BFRS)

