All is fair in love and work

The Dunn’s of Pleasant Grove, Ala.
By Sheldon Haygood
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - K.D. and Crystal Dunn are more than husband and wife - along with being parents, they are also business partners. Which means they are around one another a lot, more than most spouses, and yet their love is strong and growing stronger everyday.

“We are in a partnership that transcends love,” said K.D. “The key is communication. I mean we talk a lot, and I love just being around her and seeing her grow as a person.”

The Dunn’s are in a working partnership as co-owners of Berries by Crystal and Peabody Party Rental. And that’s not all - K.D. is a police officer as well as a Pleasant Grove City Council member.

As love is celebrated around the world this Valentine’s Day, the Dunn’s share how their relationship and marriage endures on all fronts.

