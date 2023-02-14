All is fair in love and work

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - K.D. and Crystal Dunn are more than husband and wife - along with being parents, they are also business partners. Which means they are around one another a lot, more than most spouses, and yet their love is strong and growing stronger everyday.

“We are in a partnership that transcends love,” said K.D. “The key is communication. I mean we talk a lot, and I love just being around her and seeing her grow as a person.”

The Dunn’s are in a working partnership as co-owners of Berries by Crystal and Peabody Party Rental. And that’s not all - K.D. is a police officer as well as a Pleasant Grove City Council member.

As love is celebrated around the world this Valentine’s Day, the Dunn’s share how their relationship and marriage endures on all fronts.

