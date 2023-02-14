LawCall
Alabama’s Charles Bediako ‘day to day’ with knee injury

Alabama center Charles Bediako’s status is uncertain for a top-10 matchup with Tennessee because of a minor knee injury
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives the ball against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14)...
Oklahoma forward Tanner Groves (35) drives the ball against Alabama center Charles Bediako (14) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck)(Associated Press)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama center Charles Bediako’s status is uncertain for Wednesday’s top-10 matchup with Tennessee because of a minor knee injury.

The top-ranked Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said Bediako is "day to day" for Wednesday night's visit to the 10th-ranked Volunteers because of the injury that happened Saturday against Auburn.

“He played through it. ... He's gotten better every day since the Auburn game, so we'll see where he's at on game day," Oats said Tuesday.

Bediako has started all 25 games for the Tide, which rose this week to its first No. 1 ranking since the 2002-03 season.

He is averaging 5.6 points and 5.3 rebounds while leading the team with 41 blocked shots.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

