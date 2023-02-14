LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

$2.04 billion Powerball jackpot winner to be unveiled, 3 months after drawing

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a Monday Powerball drawing on Nov. 7, 2022, at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The sole winner of the $2 billion Powerball lottery will soon be revealed, three months after the winning numbers were drawn.

The single ticket holder in Altadena, California won the jackpot last November.

The $2.04 billion prize is the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history. It carried a cash value of $997.6 million.

The California lottery said state schools will receive more than $156 million from this jackpot.

It also says California, the lottery winner and the location of the ticket sale are subject to public disclosure, which means the lottery will not disclose identifying information about the winner without their permission.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orie Shannon McDearmond.
Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home
Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
One person was injured at a Sunday night shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280.
Man arrested after shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Hwy. 280
Shante Hudson
Montevallo murder suspect arrested in Birmingham
Anthony "Tony" Mitchell, 33.
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death

Latest News

Rescue workers searched the rubble for survivors on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, after an...
Turkey’s president announces 35,418 deaths in last week’s earthquake
Orie Shannon McDearmond.
Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
AP source: Biden to name Brainard to head Economic Council
K.D. and Crystal Dunn are more than husband and wife - along with parents, they are also...
All is fair in love and work