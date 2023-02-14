2 suspects identified in cable theft from Calhoun Co. 911 tower

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has identified two suspects accused of stealing coax cable from a 911 tower site.

Ricky Sims and Joseph Nidiffer were charged Tuesday with Theft of Property 2nd Degree (felony), Interfering with Public Safety Communications (felony), Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree (misdemeanor), and Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree (misdemeanor).

Police say both suspects work in the tower maintenance industry and confessed to the crime.

Sims and Nidiffer are currently in the St. Clair County Jail on similar charges.

Both suspects will be brought to Calhoun County when released on St. Clair County’s charges.

