LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

2 suspects identified in cable theft from Calhoun Co. 911 tower

Ricky Sims (left) and Joseph Nidiffer (right)
Ricky Sims (left) and Joseph Nidiffer (right)(Calhoun County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has identified two suspects accused of stealing coax cable from a 911 tower site.

Ricky Sims and Joseph Nidiffer were charged Tuesday with Theft of Property 2nd Degree (felony), Interfering with Public Safety Communications (felony), Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree (misdemeanor), and Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree (misdemeanor).

Police say both suspects work in the tower maintenance industry and confessed to the crime.

Sims and Nidiffer are currently in the St. Clair County Jail on similar charges.

Both suspects will be brought to Calhoun County when released on St. Clair County’s charges.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Orie Shannon McDearmond.
Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home
Norovirus warning
Health officials warn contagious ‘Norovirus’ is spreading around Alabama
One person was injured at a Sunday night shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280.
Man arrested after shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Hwy. 280
Anthony "Tony" Mitchell, 33.
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
Shante Hudson
Montevallo murder suspect arrested in Birmingham

Latest News

These bins can be found across UAB's campus.
‘Compassion Closet’ helping UAB patients leave hospital with dignity
Anthony "Tony" Mitchell, 33.
Man arrested by Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputies dies in custody; mother files lawsuit claiming he froze to death
Orie Shannon McDearmond.
Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home
K.D. and Crystal Dunn are more than husband and wife - along with parents, they are also...
All is fair in love and work