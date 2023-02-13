LawCall
Tuscaloosa officials request feedback for Saban Center development plans

Online survey for Saban Center plans
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa wants your input on a major development coming to downtown. City leaders have big plans for the Saban Center, but they won’t go forward without hearing from many of you first.

A consultant hired to assist in the planning of the Saban Center has created a community survey on the future of the science and discovery center.

Lord Cultural Resources, a museum consultant for the Saban Center, launched an online community survey for the science and discovery center that will be known as IGNITE. The future evolution of the Children’s Hands on Museum or CHOM will become IGNITE. It will focus on fun and educational STEAM. That’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math learning. The purpose of the survey is to understand the Tuscaloosa community’s goals and desires for IGNITE so kids will come and enjoy it.

“That there’s something that we can interchange often enough that people will want to come back, said Kip Tyner, Tuscaloosa City Councilman. “That there’s something that McWane doesn’t have. There’s something that other places in our radius don’t have. Because we feel like this is an investment that will bring people here for many, many years to come.”

The survey takes less than five minutes to complete. It’s open now until Feb. 20.

Click here to begin the survey.

