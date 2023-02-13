LawCall
The Tuscaloosa Exchange Club and Foundation hosts annual chili cookoff

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A popular West Alabama fundraiser got off to a hot start and finished strong Saturday. The Tuscaloosa Exchange Club and Foundation hosted its annual Great Tuscaloosa Chili Cookoff competition.

A crowd filled the main room of the Bryant Conference Center. People showed up to sample chili from more than 30 teams from the Tuscaloosa area. The Exchange Club and Foundation raised money through ticket sales, entry fees from chili teams, and a raffle. That money helps fund a grant program to support other Tuscaloosa area groups and charities.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. As I mentioned, this is our 15th year doing it. The funds we raise here allow us to go out and support the community,” Whit Whitfield of the Tuscaloosa Exchange Club said.

