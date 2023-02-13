LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Talladega College hires coach for HBCU gymnastics team

Coach Sims-Fletcher (Photo Courtesy of Talladega College)
Coach Sims-Fletcher (Photo Courtesy of Talladega College)(Talladega College)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega College recently launched the nation’s second HBCU gymnastics team, and the Tornadoes have now found their head coach.

Aja Sims-Fletcher has become the second HBCU gymnastics head coach in national history with her hire. She joins Fisk University’s Corinne Taver, who was hired in 2022.

Coach Sims-Fletcher was a decorated gymnast at The University of Alabama, where she was a four-time Scholastic All-American and a three-time All-American.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Aja to Talladega College,” said Talladega College Vice President and Athletic Director Michael Grant. “Her experience and passion for the sport will be invaluable as we launch our gymnastics program and compete in the 2024 NCAA season.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
One person was injured at a Sunday night shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280.
One injured, another in custody after Chuck E. Cheese shooting
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Tuscaloosa PD: Husband, wife killed in murder-suicide early Sunday morning
BPD investigating following fatal shooting at Chevron gas station
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

Shante Hudson
Montevallo PD searching for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during...
Alabama No. 1 in AP Poll for second time in program history
The shooting happened Monday morning at Cullman Funeral Home.
Suspect in custody after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home
Shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
2 shot at Cullman Funeral Home