Talladega College hires coach for HBCU gymnastics team

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Talladega College recently launched the nation’s second HBCU gymnastics team, and the Tornadoes have now found their head coach.

Aja Sims-Fletcher has become the second HBCU gymnastics head coach in national history with her hire. She joins Fisk University’s Corinne Taver, who was hired in 2022.

Coach Sims-Fletcher was a decorated gymnast at The University of Alabama, where she was a four-time Scholastic All-American and a three-time All-American.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Aja to Talladega College,” said Talladega College Vice President and Athletic Director Michael Grant. “Her experience and passion for the sport will be invaluable as we launch our gymnastics program and compete in the 2024 NCAA season.”

