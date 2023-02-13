LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Super Bowl commercials favored celebrity cameos and nostalgia

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop. (Source: Dunkin')
By CNN Newsource
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Super Bowl is one of the only times people choose to actually watch commercials.

Super Bowl ads are meant to be the best of the best because of how expensive the ad space is. Variety reported that some 30-second spots cost $7 million.

This year, companies seemed to heavily favor celebrity cameos.

One of Dunkin’s most famous customers, Ben Affleck, moonlit as a drive-thru employee at the donut shop.

They even added extra star power with a cameo from Affleck’s wife, Jennifer Lopez.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom.

Other companies leaned on nostalgia. Shopping site Rakuten enlisted Alicia Silverstone to reprise her role as shopping-obsessed Cher from “Clueless.”

Michelob Ultra featured Serena Williams, Brian Cox and others in a tribute to “Caddyshack,” and Popcorners reunited Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul for a “Breaking Bad” commercial.

In the Pepsi Zero Sugar ads, Steve Martin and Ben Stiller gave mini-classes on acting, and T-Mobile hired Bradley Cooper and his mom. (Source: T-Mobile)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
One person was injured at a Sunday night shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280.
One injured, another in custody after Chuck E. Cheese shooting
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Tuscaloosa PD: Husband, wife killed in murder-suicide early Sunday morning
BPD investigating following fatal shooting at Chevron gas station
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

Shooting at Cullman Funeral Home
2 shot at Cullman Funeral Home
The shooting happened Monday morning at Cullman Funeral Home.
2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home
Rescue workers see stories of survival following last Monday's earthquake.
'Miracle' rescues reported in Turkey after quake
FILE - A Roman Catholic church in Lisbon, Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. A committee that has been...
Portugal church sex abuse study: victims may number 4,800
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to release parts of Georgia special grand jury report on Trump, allies