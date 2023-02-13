Police investigating after man shot dead in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) is investigating after they say one person was shot and killed in Center Point.

According to Lt. Joni Money of the JSCO, the shooting occurred Sunday, Feb. 12 at approximately 12:15 p.m. at 2400 block of 2nd Pl NW.

One male was shot and later died at a nearby hospital.

The incident was domestic, per detectives.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

