LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police investigating after man shot dead in Center Point

Police investigating after man shot dead in Center Point
Police investigating after man shot dead in Center Point(Storyblocks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office (JSCO) is investigating after they say one person was shot and killed in Center Point.

According to Lt. Joni Money of the JSCO, the shooting occurred Sunday, Feb. 12 at approximately 12:15 p.m. at 2400 block of 2nd Pl NW.

One male was shot and later died at a nearby hospital.

The incident was domestic, per detectives.

Detectives are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
One person was injured at a Sunday night shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280.
One injured, another in custody after Chuck E. Cheese shooting
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Tuscaloosa PD: Husband, wife killed in murder-suicide early Sunday morning
BPD investigating following fatal shooting at Chevron gas station
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

BFRS battles early Monday morning house fire
BFRS battles early Monday morning house fire
BFRS battles early Monday morning house fire
BFRS battles early Monday morning house fire
First Alert Weather - Morning Forecast 2/13
First Alert Weather - Morning Forecast 2/13
Source: WBRC video
On Your Side Investigation: Midfield City Schools spends thousands on administrative retreat