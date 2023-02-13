One injured, another in custody after Chuck E. Cheese shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One person is in the hospital after a shooting at an area Chuck E. Cheese Sunday.

At 4:50 p.m., Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Hoover police officers, were dispatched to the Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280.

Authorities say one man was shot in the abdomen and treated on the scene. He was taken to an area hospital with what are currently non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured as a result of the shooting.

Police have one man in custody who they say is the suspected shooter.

Witnesses have told investigators that the victim and the shooter may know each other and this was possibly a family gathering.

This is an developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

