Montevallo PD searching for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous

Shante Hudson
Shante Hudson(Montevallo Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - The Montevallo Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Melton Street Saturday, Feb. 11 at approximately 8:41 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim.

After arriving on scene, police determined that 45-year-old Shante Hudson had been shot multiple times.

Hudson was transported to Shelby Baptist Medical Center in Alabaster where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say a murder warrant has been issued for 33-year-old Corey Antwon Broadnax of Hueytown.

Broadnax was last seen driving a 2002 blue Saturn SL1.

2002 blue Saturn SL1
2002 blue Saturn SL1(Montevallo Police Department)

Authorities say Broadnax is considered armed and dangerous. Police ask that you do not approach him.

If you have any information pertaining to this case, contact Investigator Dustin Gray at Montevallo Police Department 205-665-1264.

