LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for crash that killed Calera man

Hunter Spann
Hunter Spann(Shelby Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has pleaded guilty to a murder charge in a wreck that killed a Calera man.

Hunter Spann was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the death of 28-year-old Darius Lilly. The crash happened in December of 2018 on a stretch of Highway 25 in Calera. Witnesses say Spann was trying to pass a vehicle when he collided head-on with Lilly’s car.

Lilly’s daughter was also in the car and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Darius Lilly was killed only weeks after his youngest son, Mason, died from what the coroner describes as an “acute medical condition.”

Father and son die weeks apart
Father and son die weeks apart

Court documents say Spann was “under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pharmacies struggle to fill prescriptions with nearly 2 dozen medications in short supply
One person was injured at a Sunday night shooting at Chuck E. Cheese on Highway 280.
One injured, another in custody after Chuck E. Cheese shooting
One man is dead and two others have been shot Sunday afternoon in Tempe.
Tuscaloosa PD: Husband, wife killed in murder-suicide early Sunday morning
BPD investigating following fatal shooting at Chevron gas station
FILE: Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates a touchdown with...
Chiefs’ offensive linemen welcomes twins on Super Bowl Sunday

Latest News

Shante Hudson
Montevallo PD searching for murder suspect considered armed, dangerous
Coach Sims-Fletcher (Photo Courtesy of Talladega College)
Talladega College hires coach for HBCU gymnastics team
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during...
Alabama No. 1 in AP Poll for second time in program history
Orie Shannon McDearmond.
Suspect identified after 2 people shot at Cullman Funeral Home