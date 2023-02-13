Man sentenced to 18 years in prison for crash that killed Calera man

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man has pleaded guilty to a murder charge in a wreck that killed a Calera man.

Hunter Spann was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the death of 28-year-old Darius Lilly. The crash happened in December of 2018 on a stretch of Highway 25 in Calera. Witnesses say Spann was trying to pass a vehicle when he collided head-on with Lilly’s car.

Lilly’s daughter was also in the car and sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Darius Lilly was killed only weeks after his youngest son, Mason, died from what the coroner describes as an “acute medical condition.”

Father and son die weeks apart

Court documents say Spann was “under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.”

