First Alert for sunshine and warmer temperatures Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures mostly in the upper 20s and lower 30s. You’ll definitely need the coat this morning. Visibility is decent across most of Central Alabama, but patchy fog has developed in parts of Calhoun and northern Talladega counties. Any fog that develops this morning should dissipate by 9 AM. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are expecting a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. I think today will be our best day to spend some time outdoors and enjoy some sunshine. Today is a good day to buy a Valentine’s Day gift for your significant other. The weather will be very nice. If you have any evening plans, we will likely see a partly cloudy sky with temperatures cooling off into the mid 50s at 7-8 PM.

Increasing Clouds on Valentine’s Day: We will likely start tomorrow morning off partly cloudy and slightly warmer with temperatures in the lower 40s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase tomorrow as our next system approaches us from the west. We will likely end up mostly cloudy for Valentine’s Day with high temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. A few spots south and west of Birmingham could see temperatures climb into the lower 70s. Winds are forecast to increase late in the day from the southeast at 10-15 mph. We could see winds gust up to 20-25 mph Tuesday night. I think we’ll stay dry during the daylight hours tomorrow, but isolated showers will be possible in northwest Alabama after 7 PM. If you plan on taking your loved one to dinner tomorrow night, we are only looking at a 20% chance for an isolated shower mainly in west Alabama. Temperatures will likely cool into the low to mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. Scattered showers and maybe an isolated storm will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Scattered Showers and Storms Wednesday: We will likely start Wednesday morning with cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid 50s. Scattered showers will be possible in the morning hours as a stalled boundary begins to lift northwards as a warm front. We will likely remain cloudy Wednesday afternoon with temperatures climbing into the lower 70s. The best chance for showers and storms will likely occur along and north of I-20/59 Wednesday afternoon. We’ll introduce the threat for thunderstorms Wednesday. I think the severe threat will remain low Wednesday afternoon, but I can’t rule out a strong storm especially in parts of northwest Alabama. Any strong storm that develops could produce strong winds, small hail, and lightning.

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is the threat for strong and severe thunderstorms Thursday across Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight the threat for severe storms Thursday, February 16, 2023 for the entire state. The main threat includes isolated tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Models continue to show the necessary ingredients to support severe weather, but it still remains unclear how significant the threat will be. Models have trended lower on how unstable the atmosphere will become Thursday, but that could still change over the next couple of days. If models increase the instability across the region, the threat for severe storms could increase. It looks like our best chance for stormy weather will likely occur Thursday afternoon and into the evening hours as a strong cold front blasts through the area. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information Thursday. You’ll also want to make sure you have a safety plan in place in case a warning is issued. You should know where to go if a tornado warning is issued at home, at work, or at school. We will have a better handle on the severe threats and timing over the next 24-48 hours. Temperatures Thursday will likely climb into the lower 70s with a rain chance around 80%. Rainfall through Thursday night could add up around 1-2 inches for most of Central Alabama.

Cold Air Returns Friday into Saturday: Behind the cold front, we will likely see a big drop in temperatures across the Southeast. We will likely start Friday morning off with temperatures in the mid 30s with decreasing clouds. Friday afternoon will likely end up breezy with a mostly sunny sky with highs in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll need to make sure you bring your pet inside Friday night due to the cold weather. With light winds and a clear sky, Saturday morning is looking very cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. The good news is that the weekend is looking dry with a gradual warming trend. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday afternoon should end up warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

