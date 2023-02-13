City of Mountain Brook to update Jemison Trail, make it ADA-compliant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - $2.7 million will be put towards updates Jemison Trail in Mountain Brook.

Shanda Williams is the Superintendent for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. She said the original trail was built with the county’s sewer system, meaning it’s very old, and showing its age.

“The original trail is made out of concrete. It was put it when the county put it in the sewer system. So it’s really old, and it’s worn out and cracked,” said Williams.

The city applied for grants to make the project a reality. After being denied, friends of Jemison stepped up to help raise the money. So far they have raised $1.2 million. The city will put $1.5 million towards the project.

Crews will tear out the old concreate trail and replace it with asphalt and also make it wider. Portions of it will be routed to be closer to the creek and away from traffic.

The city is also working towards making the trail ADA compliant, including new parking spaces and connection to the main trail.

“We’re gonna make more parking spaces and have some ADA-compliant dedicated from those spaces to the trail because right now we don’t even have that,” Williams continued.

Construction is expected to begin this summer. The trail will be closed in phases and hopefully completed by the end of 2024.

