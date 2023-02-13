LawCall
Birmingham man killed in tractor trailer crash in Leeds

Roshid Dowone Hinkle has been identified as the victim.
Roshid Dowone Hinkle has been identified as the victim.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving two tractor trailers.

The victim has been identified as Roshid Dowone Hinkle of Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. He was 26.

The accident happened February 10 on I-20 West at mile marker 140 in Leeds.

Authorities say Hinkle was the driver of a tractor trailer that hit the back of another tractor trailer parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

