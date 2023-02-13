Birmingham man killed in tractor trailer crash in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers are investigating a deadly crash involving two tractor trailers.

The victim has been identified as Roshid Dowone Hinkle of Birmingham, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. He was 26.

The accident happened February 10 on I-20 West at mile marker 140 in Leeds.

Authorities say Hinkle was the driver of a tractor trailer that hit the back of another tractor trailer parked on the shoulder of the interstate.

