BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire at the 200 block of 68th Place North at 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the call came in as a possible person trapped.

When BFRS arrived, heavy fire was visible on the front of the structure. Crews gained entry from the back of the structure and were able to conduct a primary and secondary search with no person found.

BFRS battles early Monday morning house fire (Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service)

Just before 5 a.m., crews were called back out to the same location.

Both the first and second incident are under investigation.

This is a developing story and additional details will be added as we learn more.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.