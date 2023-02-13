LawCall
BFRS battles early Monday morning house fire
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire at the 200 block of 68th Place North at 12:45 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say the call came in as a possible person trapped.

When BFRS arrived, heavy fire was visible on the front of the structure. Crews gained entry from the back of the structure and were able to conduct a primary and secondary search with no person found.

BFRS battles early Monday morning house fire(Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service)

Just before 5 a.m., crews were called back out to the same location.

Both the first and second incident are under investigation.

This is a developing story and additional details will be added as we learn more.

