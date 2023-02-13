LawCall
Baking News: Red Velvet Oreo Brownies

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Just in time for Valentine’s day, a simple but sweet treat for your sweetie! These Red Velvet Oreo Brownies are fudgy and delicious, perfect for a V-day gift or treat for yourself!

What you need:

  • 1 box red velvet cake mix
  • ½ cup oil
  • 2 eggs
  • splash of vanilla
  • 5 mini Hershey’s Cookies and Cream bars
  • 15 oreo cookies, crushed
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk

How to make:

  • Pre-heat your oven to 350. Line a 9x13 baking dish with foil and set aside.
  • Combine cake mix, oil, eggs, and vanilla with a mixer.
  • Pour dough into the pan and bake for 10 minutes.
  • After the 10 minutes is up, immediately spread crushed Oreos and cookies and cream bars on top, and press into dough.
  • Pour the can of sweetened condensed milk over the crushed Oreos and chocolate bar. Place back in the oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until the mixture is bubbling and golden.
  • Let sit until room temperature, cut, and enjoy!

