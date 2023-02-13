LawCall
Alabama No. 1 in AP Poll for second time in program history

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) slam dunks the ball over Auburn guard Allen Flanigan during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Associated Press)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team has been ranked No. 1 in the country in the most recent AP Poll.

This is the second time in program history that the Tide have received this honor, with the team’s previous time at the top spot coming in the 2002-03 season.

The team most recently beat Auburn 77-69 on the road to remain unbeaten in SEC play.

