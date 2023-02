CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people have been shot at Cullman Funeral Home, according to the Cullman Police Department.

The funeral home is located at 461 US-278 East.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.