Tuscaloosa PD: Husband, wife killed in murder-suicide early Sunday morning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - On Feb. 12 at 2:15 a.m., Tuscaloosa Police responded to Winding Creek Apartments on a domestic disturbance.

Police say several witnesses reported a man and women were engaged in some type of domestic altercation, both inside and outside of their apartment. Officers arrived on scene to find both individuals inside their apartment, and both were dead from gunshot wounds.

The Violent Crimes Unit assumed the case. It was found that the couple was married.

Police say examination of all physical evidence coupled with witnesses statements shows that the husband shot and killed his wife, before killing himself. The couple is identified as 24-year-old Devin Levon Walker and 24-year-old Bernice Etienne Walker.

“This is a tragic example of domestic violence. We ask for the privacy of the victim’s family at this time. Although there are no outstanding suspects at this time, the case will still be investigated to the same standards as every other case the VCU works,” Tuscaloosa Police released in a statement.

Police say Walker had no criminal history, therefore there is not a photo to release.

