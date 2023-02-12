Shaggy Aggie Boutique open at Fairview High School with free clothes, toiletries, haircuts

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - Students at Fairview High School can now get clothing, toiletries, even haircuts absolutely free at the new Shaggy Aggie Boutique.

It has everything from sneakers to jackets, toothpaste to shampoo, and even salon chairs for those free haircuts.

Brittany Freeman, the Family & Consumer Sciences Teacher at the high school says opening day last Thursday was completely packed. Students studying at Wallace State Community College provided those hair services.

Freeman says the project was a school-wide and even community-wide effort.

Now, students in need don’t have to worry about basic necessities and Freeman says it improves their classroom performance.

“It helps raise their confidence when they’re able to get some of their basic needs met and get that experience of going to a salon,” said Freeman. “You know, some of us take that for granted and some kids don’t get to do that as often.”

Students can get free haircuts every first and third Thursday of the month, meaning the next opportunity is in only a few days. Freeman says they’re implementing parent permission slips for those interested.

