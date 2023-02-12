LawCall
Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County

Kaitlin Larae Robinson
Kaitlin Larae Robinson(Courtney Hollis)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9.

Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama, nearly an hour and a half away from Thorsby.

Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion Center, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Chilton County Sheriff’s Office, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maplesville Police Department for their assistance in the search for Robinson.

Barnett said that the quick actions of multiple agencies resulted in the safe return of Robinson. He said that he is very thankful that this is a story of celebration rather than of tragedy.

“The expertise of so many agencies working collaboratively in such a precise and quick manner is a testament to how seriously we take the protection of our young people,” he said in a statement released from the Thorsby Police Department.

Police say the case is still under investigation and that no further details will be released at this time.

